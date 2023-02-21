Hrithik Roshan new Brand Ambassador of itel Mobile India

itel India hasannounced Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan as their new Brand Ambassador. Hrithik's pan India stardom that extends to the remote interiors and his stature of being a Superstar that relates to the millennial era of embracing technology aligns perfectly with itel's mission of making technology accessible and affordable to everyone.





Hrithik brings a fresh and unique perspective through his captivating content, while itel offers groundbreaking products and unparalleled customer support. Hrithik and itel Mobile are all set to excite the market and bring in new perspective and thrill for consumers on the days to come with their dynamic partnership.





The CEO of TRANSSION (itel) India Arijeet Talapatra commenting on the partnership "itel is extremely excited to have Hrithik Roshan on board as the brand ambassador. He embodies the spirit of hard work, determination and by far being the most versatile star, which aligns perfectly with our brand", says a press release.





itel Mobile is currently the global no.1 smartphone brand under USD100 and feature phone brand according to IDC research report.Focus on serving smart phone products under USD100 with a record number of repeat customers among first-time buyers.