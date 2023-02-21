3-day Int’l Plastic Fair opens in city on Wednesday

The 15th International Plastics Fair (IPF) is going to open on Wednesday at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the city and continue till February 25. The three-day event will be participated by plastic goods producers from 21 countries. Bangladesh Plastic Products Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BPGMEA) leaders at a press conference in the city on Monday divulged the news and highlighted preparation related to the fair.





BPGMEA President Samim Ahmed said 574 plastic manufacturers from participating countries will open 742 stalls/booths to showcase their products making the event as the largest fair in Asiatic region.







Besides host country Bangladesh, it will be participated by India, China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Indonesia, South Korea, Belgium, Canada, USA, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Austria, Singapore, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.





He said, Industry Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun will inaugurate the fair. Senior Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, President of FBCCI Md Jashim Uddin will be present as a special guest in the opening ceremony.





Judy Wang, President of Yorker Trade and Marketing Services. Besides, leading industrialists, businessmen, leaders of various chambers and trade associations including FBCCI will attend the opening.







BPGMEA president Samim Ahmed, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumdar, Chairman of RTV Morshed Alam, Managing Director of Luna Plastic Industry Limited ASM Kamal Uddin will among others attend the closing.





He said IPF is the only and most professional exhibition now and one of the biggest events in South East Asian countries. The fair helps to increase investments, expands market size and national and global exports of the plastics sector. It also increases the use of plastic.







The Plastics Fair was organized jointly by BPGMEA and BSIC since 1989 with small scale of participation. The last 14th International Plastic Fair was held in January 2019 with the large participation of various countries. However, this fair remained closed for the last three years due to the pandemic.







He also said various types of plastic products used in the country including machineries, moulds, raw material producing and supplying companies will participate in this fair. We expect the fair to have more excitement, showcase new products and technology than ever before.





A total of 15 different organizations are participating in the fair with stalls. On the other hand, companies from different countries will display different types of plastic products manufacturing machines and catalogs in this fair.