Asia-Pacific meeting on capital markets starts in Dhaka tomorrow

Two-day long Asia Pacific Regional Committee (APRC) meeting of the Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) is going to start in Dhaka from Wednesday at city's Sheraton Hotel.







IOSCO is the apex body of capital market regulatory bodies of different countries of the world. Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) believes this meeting will play an important role to ensure sustainable development of the country's capital market.





ON this occasion a press conference was held at BSEC office in the city on Monday to outline the details of the meeting. Executive Director of BSEC Mahbubul Alam said the IOSCO meeting is going to take place here from Wednesday for the first time from February 22 to 23.







The meeting will begin with Supervisory Directors meeting on February 22 in the morning and then the enforcement directors meeting will commerce in the afternoon. BSEC Chairman and IOSCO APRC Vice Chair Professor Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam will chair both the meetings.







Senior officials of capital market regulatory agencies of the Asia Pacific region including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Pakistan, Nepal will take part in the meeting. Representatives of IOSCO Secretariat will attend the event.







BSEC Executive Director Mahbubul Alam said, the second day meeting will be inaugurated by IOSCO's APRC Chair Seguru Arizumi. Professor Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam will speak on the occasion.







The closing in ceremony will be held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center located in Sherebangla Nagar in the capital. Prime Minister's economic affairs advisor Dr. Mashiur RAhman will speak as chief guest at the event. Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, Secretary of the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance will speak as a special guest.





He said the meeting will discuss various laws and regulations related to capital market of different countries in Asia-Pacific region, the ongoing market situation, risks, problems and overall improvement of the capital market.





Alam said by organizing this important meeting at international level, Bangladesh and its capital market will present it in a better way to international arena. At the same time, the interest and confidence of foreign investors is expected to increase in the market.





Executive Director Saifur Rahman, Mohammad Rezaul Karim and Director Farhana Farooqui were also present in the press conference.