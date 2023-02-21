Stocks extend falling streak on selling

Lead indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell further on Monday as the dominant small investors continued to sell of their shares most IT scripts.





The Shariah-based DSES index lost 2.31 points or 0.17 per cent to 1,359, while the blue-chip index DS30 gained 0.24 points or 0.01 per cent to 2,221. At the end of the day's trade, the major index DSEX, shed 9.1 points or 0.14 per cent to 6,218





Meanwhile, another indicator of market, DSE turnover rose to Tk 326 crore, from Tk 285 crore on Sunday.







Of the issues traded, 14 advanced, 142 declined, and 141 did not see any price movement.





The top 10 companies by turnover are- Genex Infosys, BSC, Sea Pearl Beach, Shinepukur Ceramics, Olympic Industries, Gemini Sea Food, Amara Network, Orion Pharma, Munnu Agro and Bashundhara Paper.





The top 10 companies with price hikes are- ICB AMCL CMSF Golden Jubilee Mr. Fah, BD Lamps, Anlima Yan Pharma, Olympic Industries, Al-Hajj Textiles, One Bank, Bata Suz, Orion Pharma, Amara Technology and Apex Footwear. The top 10 companies in price decline are- BGIC, Pragati Life Insurance, Genex Infosys, ITC, Metro Spinning, Sonali Paper, Navana Pharma, ADN Telecom, Popular Life Insurance and Gemini Sea Food.





At the CSE the overall price index CASPI decreased by 33 points to 18,360 points.Tk 2.83 crore shares were traded in CSE, 102 institutions participated in the transaction on CSE. Among these institutions, 10 increased, 52 decreased and 40 remained unchanged.