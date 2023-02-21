Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 February, 2023, 4:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks extend falling streak on selling

Published : Tuesday, 21 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Business Correspondent

Lead indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell further on Monday as the dominant small investors continued to sell of their shares most IT scripts.

At the end of the day's trade, the major index DSEX, shed 9.1 points or 0.14 per cent to 6,218
The Shariah-based DSES index lost 2.31 points or 0.17 per cent to 1,359, while the blue-chip index DS30 gained 0.24 points or 0.01 per cent to 2,221.

Meanwhile, another indicator of market, DSE turnover rose to Tk 326 crore, from Tk 285 crore on Sunday.

Of the issues traded, 14 advanced, 142 declined, and 141 did not see any price movement.

The top 10 companies by turnover are- Genex Infosys, BSC, Sea Pearl Beach, Shinepukur Ceramics, Olympic Industries, Gemini Sea Food, Amara Network, Orion Pharma, Munnu Agro and Bashundhara Paper.

The top 10 companies with price hikes are- ICB AMCL CMSF Golden Jubilee Mr. Fah, BD Lamps, Anlima Yan Pharma, Olympic Industries, Al-Hajj Textiles, One Bank, Bata Suz, Orion Pharma, Amara Technology and Apex Footwear. The top 10 companies in price decline are- BGIC, Pragati Life Insurance, Genex Infosys, ITC, Metro Spinning, Sonali Paper, Navana Pharma, ADN Telecom, Popular Life Insurance and Gemini Sea Food.

At the CSE the overall price index CASPI decreased by 33 points to 18,360 points.Tk 2.83 crore shares were traded in CSE, 102 institutions participated in the transaction on CSE. Among these institutions, 10 increased, 52 decreased and 40 remained unchanged.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘BB firm to give policy supports to exporters, importers’
BASIS SoftExpo 2023 starts in Dhaka on February 23
One more factory gets LEED certificate as green factory  
Southeast Bank gives Tk 30 lakh to DRMC for integrated agri farming
BGMEA urges Proparco to provide low-cost fund for SMEs
realme set to launch its fagship smartphone GT3 at MWC
Robi's profit after tax grew 1.3pc in '22
Bangladesh sees vitality in boosting digital economy with Kosovo


Latest News
Fugitive criminal arrested in CTG
Electricity bill increase pushes crisis-weary Sri Lankans to the brink
5 injured in Jhenidah BCL-JCD clash
Expatriates in Los Angeles donate for Turkey quake victims
2 factions of BCL clash at Chattogram University, 15 hurt
Power partially restored in Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Mirpur
Man's blood-stained body found at Motijheel residential hotel
Ekushey's promise is to resist defenders of language enemies: Hasan
No electricity in Mohammadpur, Mirpur areas
Mirza Fakhrul returns home, advised to take rest
Most Read News
Gulshan fire death toll rises to two, 18-member medical board formed
BCB director’s wife critically injured in Gulshan fire incident
Help us in relocating Rohingyas to Bhasanchar: PM to UN
One dies of dengue, 4 hospitalised in 24hrs
One killed in Faridpur road accident
Seminar on philosophical challenges of climate change held at NSU
Herath looking forward to working with Hathurusingha for Bangladesh
Mirza Fakhrul hospitalised
Four-day Int’l Plastic Fair begins in city on February 22
Two shops fined for selling expired products in Rajshahi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft