Classified loans drop a little

Banks' classified loans in fourth quarter (Q4, October-December) of last year dropped by 1.2 percentage points to Tk1206.57 billion from Tk1344 billion in third quarter (Q3,July-Septrember).In fourth quarter last year 60 commercial banks' lending amount was Tk14,778 billion, of which classified loans were Tk1206.57 billion or 8.16 per cent of the total loan and, in third quarter, the banks' total lending amount was Tk14,362 billion and at that time total classified loans were Tk1343.96 billion or 9.36 per cent.





So compared with the Q3 in the year 2022 the classified loans in Q4 dropped by 1.2 percentage points (pp).





This latest information was available from Bangladesh Bank on Sunday.





On the other hand, in 12 months till December 2022, classified loans rose by Tk173.83 billion or 17 per cent from December 2021. This amount covers both domestic banking units and offshore banking units.





During last quarter last year, banks provision shortfall narrowed by Tk 25 billion compared with the third quarter which signals that the BB's latest measures are working well.





When contacted a senior Bangladesh Bank official said as the banks are empowered to reschedule their clients classified loans, it is helping them to avoid classification.





He said besides banks are aware of lending loans due to different reasons.





Though compared with third quarter, the fourth quarter classified loans are less, the amount is still higher compared with 12- month duration.





When contacted a senior banker in a private commercial bank said loan amount in fourth quarter though rose, it is not higher compared with previous years.





He said due to dollar crunch and problems in opening letters of credits the loan disbursement is not going on like previous years.





On the provision shortfall, he said as classified loans are declining, the same is happening in keeping provisions against classified loans.





He said both special mention account and bad debts are also reducing and it is a hope that in the coming days it will be continued.





Among the classified loans, state banks' are still in the highest position that their classified loans amount stands at Tk 564.6 billion in the fourth quarter last year.