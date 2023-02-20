Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 February, 2023, 5:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

FM leaves for US

Published : Monday, 20 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen left for the United States (US) Sunday night for a weeklong visit.

The foreign minister will inaugurate a newly constructed Shaheed Minar in the city of Paris, Los Angeles, a foreign ministry official told BSS on Sunday.

The Shaheed Minar has been built under a joint initiative of expatriate Bangladeshis and the city authority of Paris, he added.

The minister is expected to return home on February 26 after visiting New York, said the official.

Momen will also inaugurate a Bangladesh Corner at a public library there while he is scheduled to deliver a lecture on climate
    
change, foreign ministry's spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told the reporters during a weekly briefing on Thursday.

On February 23, Momen will attend several meetings at the UN headquarters in New York, Seheli added.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PM vows to build Dhaka as Smart City
Classified loans drop a little
FM leaves for US
Matarbari port to open in 2026: Minister
Many trapped in building on fire in Dhaka's Gulshan
Govt to buy 100 electric buses from India: Quader
Turkey ends quake rescue efforts except in 2 provinces
Israeli missile strikes building in central Damascus, five dead


Latest News
Barrister Nazmul Huda dies
One killed as fire engulfs Gulshan building; 9 rescued
Shaheed Minar route map finalised for Feb 21
Fire at Gulshan building; 7 people rescued so far
Construction worker dies as soil collapses on him
Torture of IU student: BCL leader to appear before probe body today
Bangladeshi injured in road accident in Saudi Arabia dies
Caretaker govt obsolete issue, no way to restore it: Quader
Nagad Islamic wins 'Best Innovation in other Financial Institution' award
Fire breaks out at multistory building at Gulshan
Most Read News
Air Astra expands route network to Sylhet
Democracy is safe with Awami League: PM
21st Feb: BNP announces two-day program
Keep female students' faces uncovered: Writ challenges legality of DU notice
Fugitive accused of Dinajpur double murder arrested from Kurigram
Man dies falling off motorcycle being hit by covered van
PM expresses shock at death of Rouf Chowdhury
Kalshi flyover opens to traffic
IU postpones recruitment process of 3 departments
Kawla-Tejgaon elevated expressway becomes visible
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft