FM leaves for US

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen left for the United States (US) Sunday night for a weeklong visit.







The foreign minister will inaugurate a newly constructed Shaheed Minar in the city of Paris, Los Angeles, a foreign ministry official told BSS on Sunday.





The Shaheed Minar has been built under a joint initiative of expatriate Bangladeshis and the city authority of Paris, he added.







The minister is expected to return home on February 26 after visiting New York, said the official.





change, foreign ministry's spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told the reporters during a weekly briefing on Thursday.





Momen will also inaugurate a Bangladesh Corner at a public library there while he is scheduled to deliver a lecture on climateOn February 23, Momen will attend several meetings at the UN headquarters in New York, Seheli added. BSS