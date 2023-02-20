Matarbari port to open in 2026: Minister

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 19: The first ever deep sea port at Matarbari will go on operation in 2026.





The Minister claimed that the Matarbari Deep Sea Port is now visible.





Khalid Mahmud further said that the construction of jetties and container yards of the port would begin by next July.





The larger feeder vessels will take berth in this port that will save both money and time, he said.





The operation of the Matarbari port will certainly put a remarkable contribution in the field of maritime trade of the country, the minister added.





Khalid said that the construction of Matarbari port would surpass Singapore as a developed and smart Bangladesh by the year of 2041 under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





Matarbari will turn into a regional hub in South East Aisa, Mahmud confirmed.





Ashekullah Rafik MP, Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, Chairman of CPA, accompanied the minister.





Meanwhile, construction of the breakwaters barriers in the sea to protect the harbour from the force of waves - have already been completed.





The two jetties constructed under the Matarbari power plant project have already received over 120 ships carrying goods for the power plant. Besides, a 16 metre deep and 14 km long channel have also been constructed under the project.





Ships at the Chattogram port jetties carry 2,000 TEUs of containers on an average, whereas Matarbari port will be able to accommodate ships carrying 8,000-10,000 TEUs of containers.





Up to 350-meter long container ships will be able to dock at the 460 meter long jetty and 200 km long ships will be able to dock at the 300 meter long jetty at the deep sea port. The 16 metre deep channel will allow ships with 15 metre draft (the vertical distance between the waterline and the bottom of the hull) to enter the port.





The construction of a 27km connecting road from Matarbari terminal to the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway will start in March this year.





The cost of development of Matarbari port has been estimated at Tk17,777 crore. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will lend Tk12,892 crore, the CPA will provide Tk2,213 crore, and the government Tk2,671 crore for the construction work.





The Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited (CPGCBL) is implementing the 1,200 MW Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal-Fired Power Project. The cost of the project approved in 2014 was estimated at Tk35,984 crore but it was later raised to Tk51,855 crore. The project is scheduled to end in July 2026.





Earlier on January 22 last, the Parliamentary Standing committee for Port and Shipping visited the Matarbari Port area spot at Moheshkahli led by Major (Rtd) Rafikul Islam Bir Uttam.





The works of the land development, drawing designing of the port have now been going on speedily.





The shipping ministry has taken the deep-sea port construction as a priority project to develop the entire region as a business hub.





In the first phase a total of 283 acres of land have already been acquired.





The State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury told the journalists while he visited the spot at Matarbari under Moheshkhali on Sunday.A 2.15 km breakwater has been constructed on the north side and another 670-meter long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant.The Matarbari Port Development Project is being implemented with the financing of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).The total 1225 acres of land have been allocated in Moheshkhali's Matarbari and Dhalghata Unions for the project. A coal jetty, a storage yard and an ash pond will be constructed for the power plant. Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has agreed to finance the project. According to CPA sources, JICA will invest more than 500 million US dollar in the proposed deep sea port. With the completion of the construction of the first phase by 2026, the works of the second phase will begin.