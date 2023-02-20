Many trapped in building on fire in Dhaka's Gulshan

Many people have been trapped in a building in Dhaka's Gulshan-2 where a fire broke out on Sunday evening.





According to the witnesses, at least three people jumped off the 11th floor of the building. They have been sent to hospitals in ambulances.





Khaleda Yeasmin, duty officer of Fire Service Control Room, told this correspondent that more than 10 firefighting units are trying to douse the blaze that began around 7:00pm on the sixth floor of the 12-storey building on Road-104 of Gulshan-1.





The cause of the fire could not be known immediately.According to the Fire Service, the firefighters rescued an elderly man and a youth from the building. Many trapped in the building are seeking help by standing at their windows. But, the rescuers have been facing huge obstacle to bring them out due to huge smoke.