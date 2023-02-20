Govt to buy 100 electric buses from India: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday said that the government is interested to buy 100 electric buses from India and has requested India to supply 100 electric buses for use in Dhaka and Chattogram this year.





The request was made during a meeting between the Deputy High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Dr Binoy Geogre and Bangladesh Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader at his office on Sunday.





They also discussed the procurement of 300 electric double decker AC buses for Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) under the Indian Line of Credit (LOC), said the official press release issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges.





During the meeting, Minister Obaidul Quader and Deputy High Commissioner Binoy George discussed various aspects of the friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries.Bangladesh is working to formulate a policy for the registration and movement of electric vehicles in the country with an aim to reduce carbon emissions by 2030. The policy will be sent to the cabinet for approval this month.