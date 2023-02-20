Khaleda can take part in politics, but can't contest polls: Law Minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq said on Sunday, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia "can take part in politics but can't contest in the next general election.





The government will not interfere with her politics, Anis said, adding "Whether she will do politics or not, is her personal matter. But she cannot take part in the next general election because of her conviction in corruption case."





Anis made the comments while replying to reporters after they attended an orientation course held at Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI) in the capital.







Anis said, "My point of view is that she could contest in election if the law permitted her. And if she is disqualified she cannot contest polls."





"The Constitution stipulates that any person who had been sentenced to two years' imprisonment cannot participate in elections. There is nothing new to say," said Anis.





Article 66 of the Constitution says a person will not be able to take part in polls if she or he is convicted for moral turpitude or sentenced to imprisonment for a term of not less than two years and unless five years elapsed since her or his release, said Anis.





The BNP leader has been convicted of corruption case in Zia Orphanage Trust and sentenced to 10 years in jail. In another corruption case involving Zia Charitable Trust she has been given seven years' jail.





Her sentence was suspended by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on humanitarian ground because of her poor health.