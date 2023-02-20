Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 February, 2023, 5:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

German parliamentary team to visit BD from Feb 22 to 26

Published : Monday, 20 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Diplomatic Correspondent

A delegation of six German parliament members will visit Bangladesh from February 22 to 26 to "foster the strong ties" between the two nations further, German Embassy in Dhaka said on Sunday.

Renate Kunast, the Chairperson of the German-South Asian Parliamentary Group and a former German Minister, will lead the delegation. The delegation consists of Renate Kunast, MP; Dr Andre Hahn, MP; Paul Lehrieder, MP; Ria Schroder, MP; Andreas Larem, MP and Dr Malte Kaufmann, MP, it said.

During the visit, the delegation will meet with representatives of the legislative and executive organs of Bangladesh as well as a variety of members of civil society and business circles.

They will discuss with their Bangladeshi counterparts various issues of mutual concern, including the deepening of the 50-year-long bilateral relations, politics, climate change, human rights, trade, migration, development cooperation and women empowerment, it said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PM vows to build Dhaka as Smart City
Classified loans drop a little
FM leaves for US
Matarbari port to open in 2026: Minister
Many trapped in building on fire in Dhaka's Gulshan
Govt to buy 100 electric buses from India: Quader
Turkey ends quake rescue efforts except in 2 provinces
Israeli missile strikes building in central Damascus, five dead


Latest News
Barrister Nazmul Huda dies
One killed as fire engulfs Gulshan building; 9 rescued
Shaheed Minar route map finalised for Feb 21
Fire at Gulshan building; 7 people rescued so far
Construction worker dies as soil collapses on him
Torture of IU student: BCL leader to appear before probe body today
Bangladeshi injured in road accident in Saudi Arabia dies
Caretaker govt obsolete issue, no way to restore it: Quader
Nagad Islamic wins 'Best Innovation in other Financial Institution' award
Fire breaks out at multistory building at Gulshan
Most Read News
Air Astra expands route network to Sylhet
Democracy is safe with Awami League: PM
21st Feb: BNP announces two-day program
Keep female students' faces uncovered: Writ challenges legality of DU notice
Fugitive accused of Dinajpur double murder arrested from Kurigram
Man dies falling off motorcycle being hit by covered van
PM expresses shock at death of Rouf Chowdhury
Kalshi flyover opens to traffic
IU postpones recruitment process of 3 departments
Kawla-Tejgaon elevated expressway becomes visible
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft