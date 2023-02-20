Writ for not screening Faraaz in Bangladesh

The High Court will deliver its order today (Monday) on a writ petition filed seeking directions not to release "Faraaz" in Bangladeshi cinema halls, and other online platforms.





Ruba Ahmed, the mother of Abinta Kabir, who was killed by militants in the Holey Artisan Attack on July 1, 2016, filed the writ on February 12.





The secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Cultural Secretary has been made respondents in the petition.





Earlier, Ruba Ahmed made the same demand in a press conference on January 19 at Abinta Kabir Foundation premises in Dhaka, claiming that the film could damage the reputation of Bangladesh.







Advocate Ahsanul Karim, who moved with the HC on behalf of the petitioner, told reporters that the petition was filed to stop projecting the film on cinema halls in Bangladesh as well as on online platforms.







During the hearing, he told the High Court that the footage in the movie shows two militants talking, one of whom was or is in a relation with Abinta. Her dress up was shown in such a way that educated families in our civilized society would never wear. The character of the girl was degraded in the movie.







"Also, the movie showed the failure of law enforcement officers which poses serious questions about our sovereignty. For these reasons, this movie should not be shown in any platform of Bangladesh," the lawyer added.





The film "Faraaz" is loosely based on the Holey Artisan Attack on July 1, 2016. Faraaz Ayaaz Hossain and Abinta Kabir were killed by militants in the Holey Artisan Attack alongside Tarishi Jain and Ishrat Akhond, among others.





Two police officers were also killed in the attack. Later, five militants were killed in a commando operation.





After concluding hearing on the petition, the HC bench comprising Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir on Sunday fixed Monday deliver its order over the matter.Produced by T-Series and Benaras Media Works, the movie is directed by Hansal Mehta and was released in India on February 3.