Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 February, 2023, 5:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Writ for not screening Faraaz in Bangladesh

Published : Monday, 20 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Staff Correspondent

The High Court will deliver its order today (Monday) on a writ petition filed seeking directions not to release "Faraaz" in Bangladeshi cinema halls, and other online platforms.

After concluding hearing on the petition, the HC bench comprising Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir on Sunday fixed Monday deliver its order over the matter.

Ruba Ahmed, the mother of Abinta Kabir, who was killed by militants in the Holey Artisan Attack on July 1, 2016, filed the writ on February 12.

The secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Cultural Secretary has been made respondents in the petition.

Earlier, Ruba Ahmed made the same demand in a press conference on January 19 at Abinta Kabir Foundation premises in Dhaka, claiming that the film could damage the reputation of Bangladesh.

Advocate Ahsanul Karim, who moved with the HC on behalf of the petitioner, told reporters that the petition was filed to stop projecting the film on cinema halls in Bangladesh as well as on online platforms.

During the hearing, he told the High Court that the footage in the movie shows two militants talking, one of whom was or is in a relation with Abinta. Her dress up was shown in such a way that educated families in our civilized society would never wear. The character of the girl was degraded in the movie.

"Also, the movie showed the failure of law enforcement officers which poses serious questions about our sovereignty. For these reasons, this movie should not be shown in any platform of Bangladesh," the lawyer added.

The film "Faraaz" is loosely based on the Holey Artisan Attack on July 1, 2016. Faraaz Ayaaz Hossain and Abinta Kabir were killed by militants in the Holey Artisan Attack alongside Tarishi Jain and Ishrat Akhond, among others.

Two police officers were also killed in the attack. Later, five militants were killed in a commando operation.

Produced by T-Series and Benaras Media Works, the movie is directed by Hansal Mehta and was released in India on February 3.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PM vows to build Dhaka as Smart City
Classified loans drop a little
FM leaves for US
Matarbari port to open in 2026: Minister
Many trapped in building on fire in Dhaka's Gulshan
Govt to buy 100 electric buses from India: Quader
Turkey ends quake rescue efforts except in 2 provinces
Israeli missile strikes building in central Damascus, five dead


Latest News
Barrister Nazmul Huda dies
One killed as fire engulfs Gulshan building; 9 rescued
Shaheed Minar route map finalised for Feb 21
Fire at Gulshan building; 7 people rescued so far
Construction worker dies as soil collapses on him
Torture of IU student: BCL leader to appear before probe body today
Bangladeshi injured in road accident in Saudi Arabia dies
Caretaker govt obsolete issue, no way to restore it: Quader
Nagad Islamic wins 'Best Innovation in other Financial Institution' award
Fire breaks out at multistory building at Gulshan
Most Read News
Air Astra expands route network to Sylhet
Democracy is safe with Awami League: PM
21st Feb: BNP announces two-day program
Keep female students' faces uncovered: Writ challenges legality of DU notice
Fugitive accused of Dinajpur double murder arrested from Kurigram
Man dies falling off motorcycle being hit by covered van
PM expresses shock at death of Rouf Chowdhury
Kalshi flyover opens to traffic
IU postpones recruitment process of 3 departments
Kawla-Tejgaon elevated expressway becomes visible
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft