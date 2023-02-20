Sylhet AL protests BNP's anarchy

Sylhet Metropolitan Awami League formed a human chain at Court Point on Saturday in protest against BNP's anarchy and politics of arson.







During the pre-announced humain chain BNP's march was held in the area generating hot environment.





The Awami League leaders present in the human chain protested against BNP's anarchy and arson across the country and announced they would resist these activities on the streets.





The human chain was chaired by Masuk Uddin Ahmed, the President of Metropolitan Awami League and conducted by Professor Zakir Hossain, the General Secretary of the same unit.







Vice President Mofur Ali, Abdul Khaliq, Bijit Chowdhury, Nurul Islam Putul, Pradeep Kumar Bhattacharya, Joint General Secretary ATM Hasan Zebul, Azadur Rahman Azad, Organising Secretary Saleh Ahmad Salim, Agriculture and Cooperative Affairs Secretary Tapan Mitra, Office Secretary Khandakar Mohsin Kamran were present.





Meanwhile, to the police stationed at the Court Point area during the human chain, one party complained that Awami League and BNP had agreed to hold their events, but Metropolitan Awami League President Masuk Uddin Ahmad denied that there was any such compromise.