113 action plans to be implemented to deal with 114 types of disasters: Minister

The government has decided to implement 113 adaptive action plans, which have been identified in the National Adaptation Plan (NAP), to deal with 14 types of disasters by dividing Bangladesh into a total of 11 regions.





Of the 113 adaptation actions plans, 80 are considered as high priority, while 23 as medium priority actions. To implement the adaptation actions plans identified in the NAP by 2050, around US$230 billion would be needed, said Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin while addressing at a workshop held in Dhaka on Sunday.





The Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry organized the workshop titled 'Consultation Workshop on Dissemination and Brainstorming of NAP Implementation,' in the Department of Environment (DoE) auditorium with Environment Secretary Farhina Ahmed in the chair.





Among others, ministry's Additional Secretary Md Moniruzzaman, Director General of DoE Abdul Hamid and Professor Emeritus Ainun Nishat also spoke at the workshop. The NAP Action Plan was presented by Deputy Secretary Dharitri Kumar Sarkar and DoE Director Mirza Shawkat Ali.





High officials and representatives from different ministries, departments and entities attended the workshop placed their respective suggestions to implement the NAP successfully.





"The plan which submitted to the UNFCCC on October 31, 2022 was not only a national report but it would highlight the Bangladesh's position in the global arena in terms of climate adaptation. These actions plans will be implemented by accepting everyone's valuable opinions," said Shahab Uddin.





This National adaptation plan will be effective in adopting and implementing long-term integrated adaptation activities to combat climate change in Bangladesh, he said, adding that the adaptation plan identifies specific adaptation needs for Bangladesh and appropriate strategies to implement them.





Shahab Uddin said, "More emphasis will be given in increasing the adaptive capacity among the people in vulnerable areas along with infrastructural development to deal with the impact of climate change. Adaptation activities identified in the NAP's adaptation plan will be implemented through collective efforts to combat climate change impacts."