PM urges people to bring every inch of land under plough

To combat global food crisis Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged people to bring every inch of land under cultivation,





She herself utilised every inch of unused land inside Ganabhaban, her official residence in the capital, turning it into almost a farmhouse.





Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu, who grew up with the people, grows various types of rice, vegetables, flowers, fruits, produced honey grows fish, rears poultry, pigeons and cows in the huge courtyard of Ganabhaban. She also grows onion, sesame and mustard.





According to Ganabhaban sources, on Sunday, 46 maunds of onion, almost half of the produce, was harvested from Ganobhaban, said officials. Sheikh Hasina has been persistently campaigning to increase food production in all her public meeting since food and essential commodity crisis hit the world due to the corona pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war, sanctions and counter-sanctions.





She has been calling to bring every inch of land under cultivation from party and government meetings.





Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told reporters that the Prime Minister has been urging the people to grow crops on every inch of land to combat global food crisis. She herself brought every inch of the uncultivated land inside Ganabhaban under cultivation to set a unique example. The press secretary said that she took the inspiration to utillise every inch of land for cultivation from the 1974 Green Revolution of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





Ganabhaban sources said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was growing various types of rice including Bashful, fragran pilao rice and red rice, cauliflower, cabbage, lettuce, spinach, coriander, bathua spinach, broccoli, tomato, gourd, beans and almost all kinds of winter vegetables inside Ganabhaban. She is also growing spices, mangoes, jackfruit, banana, litchi, plum, dragonfruit, strawberries and other fruits roses, sunflower, marigold and other flowers.





Ganabhaban officials said that she supervises all the farming during her leisure time. Organic compost produced from cattle dung is used for farming inside Ganabhaban, they said. Shikh Hasina rears rohu, tilapia and chital in Ganabhaban's Crescent Lake and cultivates pearls there.







She catches fish in the Ganabhaban Lake in her spare time, they said. According to Ganabhaban sources, she keeps a little portion of cultivated crops for herself and distributes the rest among the Ganabhaban employees and the needy people.