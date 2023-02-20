Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 February, 2023, 5:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

PM urges people to bring every inch of land under plough

Published : Monday, 20 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

PM urges people to bring every inch of land under plough

PM urges people to bring every inch of land under plough

To combat global food crisis Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged people to bring every inch of land under cultivation,

She herself utilised every inch of unused land inside Ganabhaban, her official residence in the capital, turning it into almost a farmhouse.

Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu, who grew up with the people, grows various types of rice, vegetables, flowers, fruits, produced honey grows fish,  rears poultry, pigeons and cows in the huge courtyard of Ganabhaban. She also grows onion, sesame and mustard.

According to Ganabhaban sources, on Sunday, 46 maunds of onion, almost half of the produce, was harvested from Ganobhaban, said officials. Sheikh Hasina has been persistently campaigning to increase food production in all her public meeting since food and essential commodity crisis hit the world due to the corona pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war, sanctions and counter-sanctions.

She has been calling to bring every inch of land under cultivation from party and  government meetings.

Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told reporters that the Prime Minister  has been urging the people to grow crops on every inch of land to combat global food crisis. She herself brought every inch of the uncultivated land inside Ganabhaban under cultivation to set a unique example. The press secretary said that she took the inspiration to utillise every inch of land for cultivation from the 1974 Green Revolution of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Ganabhaban sources said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was growing various types of rice including Bashful, fragran pilao rice and red rice, cauliflower, cabbage, lettuce, spinach, coriander, bathua spinach, broccoli, tomato, gourd, beans and almost all kinds of winter vegetables inside Ganabhaban. She is also growing spices, mangoes, jackfruit, banana, litchi, plum, dragonfruit, strawberries and other fruits roses, sunflower, marigold and other flowers.

Ganabhaban officials said that she supervises all the farming during her leisure time. Organic compost produced from cattle dung is used for farming inside Ganabhaban, they said. Shikh Hasina rears rohu, tilapia and chital in Ganabhaban's Crescent Lake and  cultivates  pearls there.

She catches fish in the Ganabhaban Lake in her spare time, they said. According to Ganabhaban sources, she keeps a little portion of cultivated crops for herself and distributes the rest among the Ganabhaban employees and the needy people.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sylhet AL protests BNP's anarchy
113 action plans to be implemented to deal with 114 types of disasters: Minister
PM urges people to bring every inch of land under plough
Madrasa teacher gets life term for raping boy
Vitamin A+ campaign today
Auto-rickshaw drivers demand stopping of charging ‘extra money’ by owners
No militant threat to Mother Language Day events: DMP
UN ocean treaty talks resume with goal to save biodiversity


Latest News
Barrister Nazmul Huda dies
One killed as fire engulfs Gulshan building; 9 rescued
Shaheed Minar route map finalised for Feb 21
Fire at Gulshan building; 7 people rescued so far
Construction worker dies as soil collapses on him
Torture of IU student: BCL leader to appear before probe body today
Bangladeshi injured in road accident in Saudi Arabia dies
Caretaker govt obsolete issue, no way to restore it: Quader
Nagad Islamic wins 'Best Innovation in other Financial Institution' award
Fire breaks out at multistory building at Gulshan
Most Read News
Air Astra expands route network to Sylhet
Democracy is safe with Awami League: PM
21st Feb: BNP announces two-day program
Keep female students' faces uncovered: Writ challenges legality of DU notice
Fugitive accused of Dinajpur double murder arrested from Kurigram
Man dies falling off motorcycle being hit by covered van
PM expresses shock at death of Rouf Chowdhury
Kalshi flyover opens to traffic
IU postpones recruitment process of 3 departments
Kawla-Tejgaon elevated expressway becomes visible
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft