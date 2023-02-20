Video
Madrasa teacher gets life term for raping boy

Published : Monday, 20 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Court Correspondent

A Tribunal of Dhaka on Sunday sentenced a madrasa teacher to life term imprisonment for raping a nine-year-old boy in city's Dakshinkhan area in 2019.

Judge Begum Shamsunnahar of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-5 delivered the judgment in presence of the convict, Md Hasmat Ali, a teacher of Al Quasim Markajut Tawfiz Madrasa of Dhaka.

The tribunal also fined him Tk 50,000, in default of which he will have to serve three months more in jail, said Public Prosecutor Ali Asghor Shawpan.
Later the convict was sent to Central Jail in Keraniganj with a conviction warrant.

The case statement is that the teacher raped the student on November 26 in 2019 and threatened him not to reveal the incident.

Later the student apprised it to his mother, she filed a case on December 1 against the teacher at Dakshinkhan Police Station.

After an investigation, Sub-Inspector Saiful Islam of Dakshinkhan Police Station and also the investigation officer of the case, submitted charge sheet against the teacher on March 30 in 2020.

The tribunal framed charges against Hasmat on October 12 of the same year.


