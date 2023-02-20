Vitamin A+ campaign today

The National Vitamin A Plus Campaign-2023 across the country will be observed on Monday. The authorities concern have completed their preparations for the campaign to bring some 2.20 crore children (aged between 6 to 59 months) in wards, unions, upazilas, municipalities and city corporation areas under its coverage.





The campaign will be conducted under the auspices of the Public Health and Nutrition Institute and National Nutrition Services under the Ministry of Health and Family Planning with UNICEF assistance.





At a press conference held on Sunday at the Health and Family Planning Ministry conference room, Health Minister Zaheed Maleque said that some 2.20 crore children would be brought under the campaign. Of those, 15 lakh children are within the age of six to 11 months and the rests 1.95 crore are within the age of 12 to 59 months.





In the press briefing, the minister urged for media cooperation to create mass awareness for making the Vitamin A Plus Campaign -2023 successful across the country. He elaborately narrated the essence of continuation of Vitamin A supplementation to the under-five babies.







"One dose of Vitamin A Blue capsule would be administered to the children of 6 to 11 months while one dose of Vitamin A Red capsule would be given to the children of 12 to 59 months. To administer the capsule, all preparations were already taken by holding field level consultation meetings. The volunteers are ready now for the campaign with necessary trainings. Logistics have already been sent," he added.