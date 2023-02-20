Auto-rickshaw drivers demand stopping of charging ‘extra money’ by owners

The organization of CNG drivers on Sunday organized a human chain and protest march on 10-point demands including stopping of charging 'extra money' by the owners from the drivers and launching at least 5,000 new CNG-powered auto-rickshaws in the capital.





The speakers in the human chain said that since 2015, the employers' association has been torturing the workers. Instead of the daily deposit (rent) fixed by the government, the owners take an additional deposit. The owners association also collects garage rent from the workers (drivers). This irregularity is becoming unfair and oppressive to the workers.





In the speech as chief guest, Osman Ali, General Secretary of Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation, said, "Why should drivers rent garages? The owners will rent the garage. Owners don't even know if the car has a meter or not. But if there is no meter, the drivers are sued. But the owners are supposed to file a case. Everyone is already suffering from the increase in commodity prices. On top of that, the life of the drivers has become miserable due to these extra expenses."





He said, "If CNG-driven auto-rickshaw drivers wear certain clothes, where are the clothes of Pathao-Uber drivers? They also need to get a professional license. If our demands are not met within seven days, we will hold a press conference and give a memorandum. We will go for a strong movement."





Their mentioned demands are - speedy distribution of 5,000 CNG-powered auto-rickshaws among drivers, stop collecting extra money by owners from drivers, stop taking money in the name of garage rent, withdrawal of excess driving license fee, fixing the fine rate according to the class of vehicle, giving employment certificate-identity card, road repeal of sections of Transport Act-2018 and Rules-2022, stop unfair wrecking-dumping, wearing specific clothes of Pathao-Uber drivers and stop cases of Sections 98 and 105 except for road accidents.





The Dhaka District Four Stroke Auto-rickshaw (CNG) Drivers Union organized the human chain and protest march in front of theNational Press Club.After the human chain, they started a protest march from the front of the press club. The procession ended in front of the press club by the Paltan turn.Rafiqul Islam, President of Dhaka District Four Stroke Auto-rickshaw (CNG) Drivers Union, presided over the human chain and general secretary Kamal Ahmed moderated it.