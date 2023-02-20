Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 February, 2023, 5:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

No militant threat to Mother Language Day events: DMP

Published : Monday, 20 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

There is no specific threat of militant attacks centring the International Mother Language Day on Feb 21, DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq has said.

He said this while briefing reporters on overall security on the premises of Central Shaheed Minar on Sunday.

Police have no specific information on a threat, he added, "We have already arrested at least 12 militants involved in snatching the two death-row militants from the court premises. Only the two snatched by their associates are yet to be arrested. Our team is working on that," he said. As the coronavirus pandemic has ebbed, the President and the Prime Minister will pay their homage at the Central Shaheed Minar in person. Therefore, the police department took special security measures, he added.

The security plan is divided into two parts. A special security system will be in place for the President, the Prime Minister, cabinet members, and foreign diplomats. Later, the police will implement the second part of the security plan to ensure the order and safety of the people coming to pay their tribute at the Central Shaheed Minar and proper traffic management.

"We have installed CCTV cameras from the Palashi intersection to Doel Square and the book fair. We have a police control room nearby. There'll be archways at the entrances, and everyone will be searched before entering the premises. We request people not to carry bags. People carrying bags won't be allowed to enter the premises," he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sylhet AL protests BNP's anarchy
113 action plans to be implemented to deal with 114 types of disasters: Minister
PM urges people to bring every inch of land under plough
Madrasa teacher gets life term for raping boy
Vitamin A+ campaign today
Auto-rickshaw drivers demand stopping of charging ‘extra money’ by owners
No militant threat to Mother Language Day events: DMP
UN ocean treaty talks resume with goal to save biodiversity


Latest News
Barrister Nazmul Huda dies
One killed as fire engulfs Gulshan building; 9 rescued
Shaheed Minar route map finalised for Feb 21
Fire at Gulshan building; 7 people rescued so far
Construction worker dies as soil collapses on him
Torture of IU student: BCL leader to appear before probe body today
Bangladeshi injured in road accident in Saudi Arabia dies
Caretaker govt obsolete issue, no way to restore it: Quader
Nagad Islamic wins 'Best Innovation in other Financial Institution' award
Fire breaks out at multistory building at Gulshan
Most Read News
Air Astra expands route network to Sylhet
Democracy is safe with Awami League: PM
21st Feb: BNP announces two-day program
Keep female students' faces uncovered: Writ challenges legality of DU notice
Fugitive accused of Dinajpur double murder arrested from Kurigram
Man dies falling off motorcycle being hit by covered van
PM expresses shock at death of Rouf Chowdhury
Kalshi flyover opens to traffic
IU postpones recruitment process of 3 departments
Kawla-Tejgaon elevated expressway becomes visible
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft