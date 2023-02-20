No militant threat to Mother Language Day events: DMP

There is no specific threat of militant attacks centring the International Mother Language Day on Feb 21, DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq has said.





He said this while briefing reporters on overall security on the premises of Central Shaheed Minar on Sunday.





Police have no specific information on a threat, he added, "We have already arrested at least 12 militants involved in snatching the two death-row militants from the court premises. Only the two snatched by their associates are yet to be arrested. Our team is working on that," he said. As the coronavirus pandemic has ebbed, the President and the Prime Minister will pay their homage at the Central Shaheed Minar in person. Therefore, the police department took special security measures, he added.





The security plan is divided into two parts. A special security system will be in place for the President, the Prime Minister, cabinet members, and foreign diplomats. Later, the police will implement the second part of the security plan to ensure the order and safety of the people coming to pay their tribute at the Central Shaheed Minar and proper traffic management.





"We have installed CCTV cameras from the Palashi intersection to Doel Square and the book fair. We have a police control room nearby. There'll be archways at the entrances, and everyone will be searched before entering the premises. We request people not to carry bags. People carrying bags won't be allowed to enter the premises," he said.