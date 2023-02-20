Route permit a must for picnic trips: DMP

Bus operators will need temporary route permits before renting out vehicles for picnic trips, educational tours or any celebration from Dhaka.





In an order dated Thursday, Dhaka Metropolitan Police said the bus operators will have to submit copies of registration and fitness certificate while applying for the route permit three days before the trip.





Monibur Rahman, Additional Commissioner at DMP's traffic division, said the order aimed at preventing unfit vehicles used for picnic or other party trips.





A traffic police officer said the operators always need to take permission while sending a bus to another route, but no one followed the rule."During the picnic season, expired buses are used for the trips, leading to accidents," the officer said. bdnews24.com