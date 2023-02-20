Video
Monday, 20 February, 2023, 5:50 AM
Back Page

Robbers stab 9 fishermen in Bay of Bengal

Published : Monday, 20 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

BARGUNA, Feb 19: Robbers have attacked nine fishermen, including the driver of a fishing trawler in the Bay of Bengal, by stabbing and shooting them. They then threw them into the sea.

The incident occurred aboard the 'FB Bhai Bhai,' a fishing trawler that sailed 90 km from the Patharghata Fishing Port at around 1:30 am on Saturday, said Golam Mostafa, president of Barguna Fishermen Trawler Owners Association.

The robbers held another nine fishermen in the trawler hostage and looted their cargo, he said. All fishermen in the trawler were natives of Noli village in Barguna.    bdnews24.com


