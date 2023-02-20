CCC to feed Vitamin A Plus to 5.5  lakh children today

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 19: Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) health department will feed vitamin 'A' Plus capsules to 5.5 lakh children today. The day-long campaign will be held in 1,321 permanent and temporary centres in 41 wards of Chattogram city. CCC Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury will inaugurate the programme in the morning.





CCC chief health officer Dr Selim Akhtar Chowdhury confirmed this at a press conference at CCC general hospital.





According to the CCC health department, about 81,000 children aged 6 to 11 months will be given one blue coloured vitamin 'A' capsule and about 4,55000 children aged 12 to 59 months will be given one high potency red coloured vitamin 'A' capsule.