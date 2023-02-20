Interactive discussion held at NSU

The lessons learnt from our online teaching and learning experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic and the imperatives associated with globalised job markets are to underpin the future technology-enabled education internationally as well as in Bangladesh; emphasised by Professor Osama Khan in a recent interactive discussion session at NSU.





The discussion under the theme "Contemporary Practices in Academic Curricula Development" was facilitated by the Department of Marketing & International Business of the NSU School of Business & Economics recently.







Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Academic) and Professor in Practice of the University of Surrey, England, Professor Khan shared his own overseas experiences and data-driven research insights to explain the benefits of, and the imperatives for, the technology-enabled teaching and learning at universities moving forward.