Nahid’s new book ‘Life Lessons From Messi’ launched

As the buzz of Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2023 approaches its peak, a 'Darikoma' publication has brought about a new blast 'Life Lessons From Messi'. It was not long before Lionel Messi won the World Cup.





Before fading the sheer joy of victory of Messi, one of his admirers and author has written this book on Messi.





This is the 13th book of Mahbub Nahid. He has already made a mark in the non-fiction category book. Several books have received appreciation from readers, and have also appeared on the bestseller list. He has earned fame in fiction as well.





In this year's book fair, he has come up with a new book with a unique concept.





The invincible life of Messi and his valiant effort to keep going offers learning to all of us. Messi is an outstanding role model for us. Messi has left his footprints in the sky beyond the earth, in outer space. The world has been brightened by Messi's zeal.





The author has crafted this book with the magnificent tale of Messi growing up, falling repeatedly, stumbling and turning around, and eventually crossing the finish line of victory.





The authors and publishers are very optimistic about this book and are anticipating a lot of positive things at this year's book fair.