CNG station owners donate Tk 50.81 lakh to tremor-hit Turkey

The Turkish people who have been affected by the earthquake have received donations of supplies worth Tk 50.81 lakh from the Bangladesh CNG Filling Station Owners Association.





On Sunday, a group from the association, led by its general secretary Farhan Noor, delivered the supplies to the Turkish volunteer organization TiKA through the Turkish Embassy at Dhaka.





The items include long jackets (3,900 pieces), sleeping bags (1,000 pieces), big size tents 33 pieces (14x14), mid size tents 35 pieces (10x10),



generators 3 pieces (5.5 kilowatt capacity), generators 14 pieces (2.5 kilowatt capacity), 14 pieces, and room heaters (20 pieces).