Monday, 20 February, 2023, 5:49 AM
Seminar On Nat\'l Civic Awareness

Empowering youths thru civic engagement stressed

Published : Monday, 20 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent

Seminar On Nat'l Civic AwarenessJAAGO Foundation in collaboration with International Republican Institute (IRI) and USAID recently hosted the National Civic Awareness seminar, a comprehensive event aimed at promoting civic education and empowering young people to engage in their communities.
The seminar brought together a diverse group of individuals, including different professionals, young leaders, and experts in the field of civic education and policy, to explore the importance of civic education and how it can be leveraged to empower young people.
The seminar featured a panel discussion, "Elevating Youth Voice: A Panel on Youth Empowerment Through Civic Engagement," moderated by Esha Farooq, Assistant Director of Fundraising & Grants Management at JAAGO Foundation.
The panel was comprised of Kregg Halstead, Resident Programme Director of the Bangladesh Programme at IRI; Sadia Masharuf, Lead of the Fellowship Team at the Youth Policy Forum, Bangladesh; and Anan Hasnat, a student at North South University in Bangladesh.
The panelists shared their expertise and insights on how civic education can be used to empower young people highlighting the importance of civic education and the role of youth in shaping the future of their communities and country.
They also shared practical examples of successful youth-led initiatives, inspiring the audience to consider how they can become more active and engaged in their communities.
In addition to the panel discussion, the seminar also included a drama performance by a group of young people from the Rajshahi Division, which aimed to promote civic education and youth engagement. The performance motivated and inspired the attendees to become more active and engaged in their communities.


