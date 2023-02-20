Mirajunnabi of Kagtia Darbar held

Celebrating the 70th anniversary of Mirajunnabi (PBUH) in memory of the founder of Kagtia Darbar, Awlade Mustafa, Khalifa Rasool, Hazrat Shaykh Sayyed Gaushul Azam Radiyallahu Anhur and the annual procession of Hazrat Gaushul Azam Radiyallahu Anhur Ishale Sawab mahfil was held on Saturday at Baiezid Gaushul Azam City in Chittagong city throughout day and night.







The only Khalipha of Mahamanishi, Hazratulhaj Allama Principal Shaykh Syed Honorable Morshede Azam Maddazilluhul Ali said in his speech as the chief guest,







"In this age of globalisation, when people were losing sight of Allah and Rasool (PBUH) in the trap of modernisation, people responded to the appeal of the Khalifah of Rasool (PBUH) Hazrat Shayok Syed Gausul Azam (RA) of Kagtia Alia Gausul Azam Darbar and discovered the right path, the spiritual basis of loving the Prophet. "