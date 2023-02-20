Video
Editorial

Now spices turn costlier

Published : Monday, 20 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM

At a disturbing time when prices of most kitchen essentials have abnormally shot up, why should spices be left out? And similar to many other daily essentials, now price of numerous spices have strangely increased reportedly due to import shortages for the past month. Some spices have doubled in price and all of the 7 most consumed spices have increased in price.

Just little over a month ago, imported cumin seed was sold at Tk 400 per kilo, now it is being sold for Tk 700. Price of clove has now increased from Tk 1,200 to Tk 1,400 per kilo and Jaitri (Nutmeg) from Tk 1,700 to Tk 3,000 per kilo. Chilli powder has now increased from Tk 250 per kilo to Tk 500 per kilo.

Concurrently, price of dry chilli has also doubled  it has increased by 148 percent in the last year. Price of garlic has increased by 140 percent and the price of ginger by 150 percent.

However, parroting the same old reasons once more traders have blamed the international market and dollar price while tactfully avoiding increased demand for spices during the holy month of Ramadan. Now with hiked price of imported spices, a number of traders have also stated that spice prices are rising because of problems at the policy making level. Moreover, hiked price of imported spices now has impacted price of locally grown spices too.

The reality, however, since prices of most kitchen essentials are so peculiarly high in markets, many have either stopped or reduced purchasing imported spices. Importers have also stressed on reducing import duty under the current circumstances.
The point, however, whether it is broiler chicken, rice or spices  unusual higher prices of essential commodities are linked to a common set of causes. These reasonably are  higher energy and fuel cost, crunch in dollar reserves at banks, Russia-Ukraine War and importers inability to open (LC) Letter of Credit.

While we agree on some realistic factors behind abnormal price hike before Ramadan  there are also a number of unethical practices and illogical reasons behind recent price hikes of daily essentials.

Among the reasons there is also the tendency of traders and importers to make a quick buck in whatever manner.

Lest we forget, though the government has repeatedly assured that there are adequate stocks of essential commodities, but on the ground there is gross disparity between availability, supplies and prices of kitchen essentials, including spices. The scenario is the same with LC opening complications.

To finish with, we have penned numerous editorials with recommendations on how to control abnormal price hike of daily essentials, now we are drawing urgent attention of the highest government office.


















