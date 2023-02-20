Video
Monday, 20 February, 2023
Editorial

Formalin - a killer lurks in our food chain

Published : Monday, 20 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir

The indiscriminate use of formalin, toxic chemicals and textile colours in food items like fish, meat, fruits and vegetables is on the rise and gradually capturing the nation-wide fruit and kitchen markets. The unscrupulous traders do not hesitate to use formalin and toxic chemicals in food items for the lack of exemplary punishment.

The traders know well that the law against such offence is very weak and they would only be fined a tolerable amount or jailed for a short term. We know that formalin is a solution used in water of the gas formaldehyde which is used as an embalming fluid and for the preservation of animal specimens and tissue samples. In a much more dilute form, formalin is used as disinfectant, antibacterial wash and in aquariums for treating parasite infections in fish. Thus formalin is a carcinogenic chemical and all our vital organs become gradually affected, leading to severe medical complications both in the adults and the youth; mainly in children and babies.

Punishing the retailers through mobile court is not the solution of such a deadly corruption. We are to investigate and find out the real culprits behind it.

M A Razzaq
Kalabagan, Dhaka


