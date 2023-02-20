

Geopolitical trilemma for Bangladesh



Bangladesh has long been caught in a tug-of-war between the United States and China. But this Southeast Asian nation is, in fact, in a trilemma when Indian perspective is considered and is actually grappling with three-pronged challenges trying to appease the three powerful countries simultaneously.



Trying to be completely a non-aligned country as per the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahmans foreign policy, Bangladesh has been finding it hard to scrape by under some sort of pressure from the US, China and India every now and then and the latest coercion came from China on June 1 when the Asian giant conveyed a strong message to Bangladesh asking the latter to reject 'cold war mentality and bloc politics.



This Chinese concern came in the wake of two recent irksome events in last May-- one was the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) by president Joe Biden and the other was Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) meeting in Tokyo-- to which China has strong opposition and wants Dhaka not to engage itself in anyone at least for now.



In a little bit defiant attitude, after 12 days of Chinese threat, Bangladesh foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen in a press briefing hinted at joining IPEF, a 13-member grouping that wields an enormous strength of 40 percent of world's GDP. This is a sign of warning to China not to meddle into Bangladesh's independent decision-making ability. "We will go with any country or grouping where our interest is," the minister said.



Amid Chinese cold-eyed stare, the United States wants Bangladesh to be a partner of its Indo-Pacific strategy because of its strategic location and keeps on pressing a country of 160 million people to give in to what Uncle Sam does want. But the US partnership proposal in Indo-Pacific strategy has not yet been green lit from Bangladesh side.



That has probably made the US take varied measures to draw Bangladesh into its bloc. As part of it, the US left Bangladesh on the back foot sanctioning its one of the security agencies, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), on December 10, 2021 for human rights violations. Conversely, to tackle the backlash of sanctions, the Biden administration has been making lots of efforts and diplomatic demarches praising Dhaka-Washington's 50 years of relationships just to mend fences to dissuade Bangladesh from tilting further toward China.



It is little wonder that the US would make a case to disguise its real intentions when they said that the sanctions on Bangladesh are an act by the Biden administration as a standard-bearer of upholding human rights and democracy. Coinciding with the sanctions, the US has kept Bangladesh away from its Summit for Democracy for the second time while its other neighbours like India, the Maldives, Nepal and Pakistan were invited last week to participate. If it does match what the US says then sanctions against Bangladesh are praiseworthy from the point of view that this Southeast Asian nation should synchronize its fame as one of the world's fastest growing economies with democracy and human rights records. But the question is whether the US intention corresponds with the reality.



Already squeezed under the juggernauts of the US and China, Bangladesh has also a big neighbour, India, to tackle. In fact, India is the closest ally of Bangladesh measured by all contexts---political, economics, and security and cultural. That is why India does not want Bangladesh's territory to be used against its interests by anyone--obliquely pointing the finger at Pakistan and China as both are its mortal enemies.



India just wants to contain Chinese influence and its inroads into Southeast Asia that falls in line with the US mission for the region and that has made the US administration view Bangladesh through India's prisms. As a consequence of extraordinary relationships with India, Bangladesh has developed a sense of invulnerability and it was apparent when Dhaka openly sought India's support to have US sanctions lifted.



On the other hand, whatever pressure is put on Bangladesh it can't disengage itself from China as Dhaka is largely relied on Chinese investments and technology for its mega infrastructure projects. China looms large economically in Bangladesh as the latter is a signatory of the Chinese much-talked about Belt and Road Initiative under which Bangladesh is expected to receive over US$ 26 billion plus another US$14 billion as investments committed during Chinese president Xi Jinping's landmark visit to Bangladesh in 2016.



Bangladesh is also China's important strategic partner in the area of defense cooperation becoming the second largest buyer of Chinese projectiles and military equipment just after Pakistan.



Similarly, Bangladesh can't ignore US contribution to its economic development as the US has been its largest investor and the largest trading partner as well with the US market consuming the lion's share of Bangladesh's ready-made garment that is the poster child of Bangladesh's commercial might.



- The writer is a senior journalist



