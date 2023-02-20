Why Bangladesh a non-signatory to 1951 convention

The 1951 Convention and its 1967 Protocol are critical international legal instruments for protecting the rights of refugees and ensuring their legal and physical protection. They provide a framework for international cooperation, define the obligations of states, and establish the rights of refugees as human beings. The Convention and Protocol are important for the protection of human rights. They recognize that refugees are entitled to the same rights as other human beings, and states have an obligation to respect, protect, and fulfill those rights. This includes the right to life, liberty, and security of the person, the right to work and education, and the right to freedom of religion and expression.





Bangladesh, a small country located in South Asia, has not yet signed the 1951 Convention or its 1967 Protocol. The Convention, also known as the Refugee Convention, is a legally binding international agreement that defines the rights of refugees and the responsibility of states towards them. The fact is that Bangladesh, like most other South Asian countries, has not signed the 1951 Convention or its 1967 Protocol. However, Bangladesh has provided shelter to a large number of refugees over the years, including Rohingya refugees from Myanmar and refugees from Bhutan, Afghanistan, and other neighboring countries. Despite not being a signatory to the Convention, Bangladesh has demonstrated its commitment to protecting refugees and providing them with basic necessities and support.





Bangladesh is not a signatory state to the 1951 Convention or its 1967 Protocol. Not only Bangladesh, other South Asian countries e.g India, Bhutan, Pakistan, Nepal have not signed to the convention as well. There are a few reasons why Bangladesh has not yet signed the Convention. One of the main reasons why Bangladesh has not yet signed the Convention is that the country has a limited capacity to handle large numbers of refugees. Bangladesh has a long history of hosting refugees, dating back to the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan, during which millions of Bengali refugees fled to India. Since then, Bangladesh has continued to host refugees, including those from Myanmar, and has developed its own policies and practices for dealing with them. Bangladesh is one of the most densely populated countries in the world, and it has limited resources and infrastructure to support large numbers of refugees. The country is also prone to natural disasters, such as floods and cyclones, which can further strain its capacity to support refugees.





Bangladesh may have concerns about the effectiveness of the convention in addressing the complex and evolving challenges posed by refugee situations. The convention was drafted more than 70 years ago and may not fully reflect the realities of modern refugee situations. It is important to note that even though Bangladesh has not signed the 1951 Refugee Convention, it is still obligated to protect the rights and well-being of refugees under international human rights law and customary international law. Additionally, Bangladesh has shown a strong commitment to hosting and providing assistance to refugees, particularly in recent years with the Rohingya crisis, and has worked closely with the international community to address the needs of refugees in the country.





Another reason is that, Bangladesh has been a host country for millions of refugees for decades, as a result of the 1971 war of independence and since then, Bangladesh government is concerned that signing the Convention may put additional pressure on the country to host more refugees, particularly from Myanmar, which has been facing a humanitarian crisis due to the persecution of the Rohingya minority. It has been hosting Rohingya refugees from Myanmar. The country has been facing an immense burden due to the influx of refugees and has not signed the convention to avoid any further responsibility. Furthermore, Bangladesh has been implementing its own national laws and policies to protect and assist refugees. However, the lack of a legal framework has made it difficult for the government to provide long-term solutions for the refugees to ensure their rights are protected.





In conclusion part, Bangladesh's non-signature of the 1951 Convention or its 1967 Protocol Relating to the Status of Refugees can be attributed to historical and practical reasons. Limited resources and infrastructure, as well as concerns about additional pressure to host more refugees, are factors that have contributed to Bangladesh's decision n not to sign the Convention. However, it is important to note that the country has been providing protection and assistance to refugees through its own means and continues to face a significant burden as a host country. The 1951 Refugee Convention, refugees were not afforded the same level of protection as they are today. In Bangladesh, the government has taken a number of steps to provide protection and assistance to refugees, including the establishment of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission (RRRC), which oversees the provision of basic services and assistance to refugees in the country. Additionally, Bangladesh has hosted a significant number of refugees over the years, including Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, and has worked with international organizations and other countries to provide humanitarian assistance to these refugees.





It is difficult to say whether the current level of protection for refugees in Bangladesh is satisfactory, as this may depend on a number of factors, including the specific needs of individual refugees and the resources available to the government and humanitarian organizations in the country. Some refugees in Bangladesh may have access to adequate protection and assistance, while others may not. It is important to continue to assess and improve the level of protection and assistance provided to refugees in Bangladesh. As it 1951 Convention would provide a legally binding framework for the treatment of refugees in the country. This could ensure that refugees are afforded specific rights and protections, and could help to ensure that they are not returned to a country where they could face persecution. However, the implementation of the convention would also require significant resources and political will from the government of Bangladesh and the international community, which could be a challenge.





- Abdul Awal Razon, Intern, Legal Intern High Court Cell at Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust BLAST







