List of Razakars in March next year: Mozammel Haque

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, Feb 19: Liberation War Affairs Minister A.K.M. Mozammel Haque on Saturday said, the list of Razakars across the country will be published in March, next year.





A policy has been made for publishing the list of Razakars, he added.





He said, now the verification work is going on; the list is likely to be published in March 2024 although it is unlikely to be finalised by December next.





After inaugurating Bagmara Upazila Muktijoddha Complex in the afternoon as the chief guest, the Minister came up with that disclosure in response to a question from journalists.





Later on, he held a view-exchange meeting with brave freedom fighters (FFs) in Bhabaniganj New Market Auditorium. It was arranged under the chairmanship of Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) AFM Abu Sufian.





The chief guest told the FFs, people of Bangladesh are safe as Sheikh Hasina is in power; FFs have been honoured; so, Sheikh Hasina should be brought back to power by voting the boat in the next election.





He further said, today BNP-Jamaat have started a deep conspiracy against the government in various ways; they have infiltrated different levels of Awami League by changing clothes and wearing masks and engaged in efforts to spoil the image of the government and make the government controversial.





Engineer Enamul Haque, MP, (Rajshahi-4 Bagmara), and Member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Road Transport and Bridge Ministry, spoke as a special guest.