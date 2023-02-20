Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 February, 2023, 5:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

List of Razakars in March next year: Mozammel Haque

Published : Monday, 20 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondent

List of Razakars in March next year: Mozammel Haque

List of Razakars in March next year: Mozammel Haque

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, Feb 19:  Liberation War Affairs Minister A.K.M. Mozammel Haque on Saturday said, the list of Razakars across the country will be published in March, next year.

A policy has been made for publishing the list of Razakars, he added.

He said, now the verification work is going on; the list is likely to be published in March 2024 although it is unlikely to be finalised by December next.

After inaugurating Bagmara Upazila Muktijoddha Complex in the afternoon as the chief guest, the Minister came up with that disclosure in response to a question from journalists.

Later on, he held a view-exchange meeting with brave freedom fighters (FFs) in Bhabaniganj New Market Auditorium. It was arranged under the chairmanship of Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) AFM Abu Sufian.

The chief guest told the FFs, people of Bangladesh are safe as Sheikh Hasina is in power; FFs have been honoured; so, Sheikh Hasina should be brought back to power by voting the boat in the next election.

He further said, today BNP-Jamaat have started a deep conspiracy against the government in various ways; they have infiltrated different levels of Awami League by changing clothes and wearing masks and engaged in efforts to spoil the image of the government and make the government controversial.

Engineer Enamul Haque, MP, (Rajshahi-4 Bagmara), and Member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Road Transport and Bridge Ministry, spoke as a special guest.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
List of Razakars in March next year: Mozammel Haque
44 arrested on different charges in 6 dists
BD achieves remarkable dev: Fisheries Minster
2.41 lakh children to be fed Vitamin A capsules in Feni
Youth electrocuted at Lalmohan
Three murdered, policeman stabbed in three districts
ICT Job Fair held at Singra
Ethnic people demand preservation of language, culture


Latest News
Barrister Nazmul Huda dies
One killed as fire engulfs Gulshan building; 9 rescued
Shaheed Minar route map finalised for Feb 21
Fire at Gulshan building; 7 people rescued so far
Construction worker dies as soil collapses on him
Torture of IU student: BCL leader to appear before probe body today
Bangladeshi injured in road accident in Saudi Arabia dies
Caretaker govt obsolete issue, no way to restore it: Quader
Nagad Islamic wins 'Best Innovation in other Financial Institution' award
Fire breaks out at multistory building at Gulshan
Most Read News
Air Astra expands route network to Sylhet
Democracy is safe with Awami League: PM
21st Feb: BNP announces two-day program
Keep female students' faces uncovered: Writ challenges legality of DU notice
Fugitive accused of Dinajpur double murder arrested from Kurigram
Man dies falling off motorcycle being hit by covered van
PM expresses shock at death of Rouf Chowdhury
Kalshi flyover opens to traffic
IU postpones recruitment process of 3 departments
Kawla-Tejgaon elevated expressway becomes visible
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft