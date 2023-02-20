44 arrested on different charges in 6 dists

At least 44 people were arrested on different charges in six districts- Rajshahi, Kurigram, Jashore, Narayanganj, Joypurhat, and Chapainawabganj, on Saturday and Sunday.





RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch arrested 14 people in separate drives in the city from Saturday night to Sunday morning on various charges.





Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of police (media), confirmed the information.







Among the arrested, six had warrants, six were drug addicts while remaining two were arrested on other charges.





A huge number of contraband drugs were recovered from their possession.







Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the officials added.





The arrestees are Mainul Hossain, 27, resident of North Kashipur village of the upazila, and Humayun Kabir, 26, of South Anantapur Village of Kashipur Union of the upazila.





Officer-in-Charge of Phulbari Police Station Fazlul Rahman confirmed the news and said based on secret information a police team, led by sub-inspector Zahidul Islam of the PS, conducted a drive in Naodanga Pulpar area around 3pm on Sunday.





When police stopped a motorcycle, the riders tried to flee. Police chased them and later detained the duo.





They seized 2kg hemp which was concealed inside the seat of the vehicle, he said, adding that a case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with the police station.





JASHORE: Police arrested 23 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Islami Chattra Shibir from Benapole border area in the district on Sunday on charge of conspiracy to carry out 'sabotage' in city.





Five crude bombs were also seized from their possession.





Benapole Land Port PS OC Kamal Hossain Bhuiyan confirmed the matter and said based on information that BNP-Jamaat leaders and activists were holding a secret meeting in Baropota area, a police team conducted a raid and arrested them.





During the drive, the arrestees attacked the police with crude bombs, however, no causalities reported, Kamal said.





A case under the Explosives Act against the detainees has been filed and they have been sent to Jashore court, he added.





NARAYANGANJ: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in an anti-drug drive arrested an alleged drug peddler along with 673 iaba pills and 2 kilograms of hemp from Siddhirganj Upazila of the district on Sunday.





The arrested is Md Ali Nur, 45, a resident of Shimrail village under the thana of the upazila.





RAB-11 Assistant Superintendent Md Mosharaf Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a raid in the village and arrested the man along with the drugs.





A case was filed with Siddhirganj PS against him under Narcotics Control Act, the official added.





JOYPURHAT: RAB members in a drive arrested a man along with 1,450 liters of liquor from Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.





The arrested Shree Bipul Kurmi, 45, is a resident of Pali village under Bhadsha Union in the upazila.





RAB-5 Company Commander Major Md Mostofa Zaman said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force led by Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Masud Rana conducted a raid in Pali Village and arrested the man along with the liquor.





During the primary interrogation, the arrested confessed that he used to produce the liquor and supplied it to several areas in the district.





A case was filed with Joypurhat Sadar PS against him under Narcotics Control Act, the official added.





CHAPAINAWABGANJ: RAB members in a drive arrested three alleged drug peddlers along with 400 bottles of phensedyl from Gopalnagar crossing area under Shibganj Upazila of the district on Saturday night.





The arrestees are Joni Molla, 32, Shakil Ahmed, 24, and Salam Reza, 25, residents of Bogura Sadar Upazila.





RAB-5 Chapainawabganj Camp Company Commander Lt Ruh-fi-Tahmin Taukir said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive at the Gopalnagar crossing area and arrested the trio along with the drugs from a mini-truck.





KURIGRAM: Police in anti-narcotics drive arrested two persons with two kilograms of hemp from Fulbari Upazila of the district on Sunday.A case was filed with Shibganj PS against them under Narcotics Control Act, the official added.