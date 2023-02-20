BD achieves remarkable dev: Fisheries Minster

Video
Published : Monday, 20 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
PIROJPUR, Feb 19: Bangladesh has achieved a remarkable development under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 

The remarkable milestone development is the instance to other countries, especially Southeast Asian countries.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, MP, made this remark while addressing monthly district development and coordination committee meeting as the chief guest on Sunday morning. The meeting was held in the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office conference room.

DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman presided over the meeting.

Superintendent of Police Mohammad Saidur Rahman, PPM (Seba), district level government officials, public representatives, upazila nirbahi officers, freeform fighters, and journalists were present.

The Minister said, the government is implementing development projects considering sustainability and welfare of common people of the country.

To continue the development activities, there is no alternative to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he maintained. 

He asked the government officials to uphold the fast progress of the country in a coordinated manner.


