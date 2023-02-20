Video
2.41 lakh children to be fed Vitamin A capsules in Feni

Campaign begins today

Published : Monday, 20 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

FENI, Feb 19: A total of 2 lakh 41 thousand and 872 children will be fed Vitamin A capsules in the district on Monday.

This information was confirmed by Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr. Mohammad Shihab Uddin at a press conference held in the CS office on Sunday.  The Vitamin A Plus Campaign begins on Monday in Feni and elsewhere of the country. 

The capsule feeding will continue from 8 am to 4 pm. Children aged from six months to 11 will be fed blue capsules while children aged 12 months to 59 red capsules.

Vitamin A capsule will be administered at 1,142 permanent, temporary and mobile centres in the district. Feeding centres have also been set up at bus stand, railway station and other places.

CS Office Medical Officer Asif ud Dowla presented the information.

Among others, District Information Officer SM Alamin and Feni Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer SSR Masud Rana were present at the press conference.


