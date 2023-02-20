Youth electrocuted at Lalmohan

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Feb 19: A young man was electrocuted in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Friday morning.





The deceased was identified as Opu Podder, 30, son of Poti Podder, a resident of Nomgram area in the upazila.





Local and the deceased's family sources said Opu came in contact with a live electric wire when he was working in his house in the morning, which left him critically injured.





Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Opu dead.





Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint is received from them, said police.







Officer-in-Charge of Lalmohan Police Station Md Mahabubur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.