Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 February, 2023, 5:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Youth electrocuted at Lalmohan

Published : Monday, 20 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Feb 19: A young man was electrocuted in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Opu Podder, 30, son of Poti Podder, a resident of Nomgram area in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Opu came in contact with a live electric wire when he was working in his house in the morning, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Opu dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint is received from them, said police.

Officer-in-Charge of Lalmohan Police Station Md Mahabubur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
List of Razakars in March next year: Mozammel Haque
44 arrested on different charges in 6 dists
BD achieves remarkable dev: Fisheries Minster
2.41 lakh children to be fed Vitamin A capsules in Feni
Youth electrocuted at Lalmohan
Three murdered, policeman stabbed in three districts
ICT Job Fair held at Singra
Ethnic people demand preservation of language, culture


Latest News
Barrister Nazmul Huda dies
One killed as fire engulfs Gulshan building; 9 rescued
Shaheed Minar route map finalised for Feb 21
Fire at Gulshan building; 7 people rescued so far
Construction worker dies as soil collapses on him
Torture of IU student: BCL leader to appear before probe body today
Bangladeshi injured in road accident in Saudi Arabia dies
Caretaker govt obsolete issue, no way to restore it: Quader
Nagad Islamic wins 'Best Innovation in other Financial Institution' award
Fire breaks out at multistory building at Gulshan
Most Read News
Air Astra expands route network to Sylhet
Democracy is safe with Awami League: PM
21st Feb: BNP announces two-day program
Keep female students' faces uncovered: Writ challenges legality of DU notice
Fugitive accused of Dinajpur double murder arrested from Kurigram
Man dies falling off motorcycle being hit by covered van
PM expresses shock at death of Rouf Chowdhury
Kalshi flyover opens to traffic
IU postpones recruitment process of 3 departments
Kawla-Tejgaon elevated expressway becomes visible
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft