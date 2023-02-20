Three murdered, policeman stabbed in three districts

Three people including a woman and a minor child have been killed and a policeman was stabbed allegedly by his daughter in separate incidents in three districts- Dinajpur, Rangpur and Mymensingh, in three days.





DINAJPUR: Two people including a woman were murdered in separate incidents in the district on Friday.





A man has surrendered to police after allegedly killing his wife in Ghashipara area in the district town on Friday.





Deceased Sumaiya Akhter, 27, was the wife of Monwar Hossain, 33, residents of Gurgolay area of Dinajpur.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dinajpur Kotwali Police Station (PS) Tanvirul Islam said Monwar and Sumaiya, daughter of Abdul Khaleq of Birganj Upazila, got married about one month back. Sumaiya was his second wife. The couple had been living on the fourth floor of a building at Ghasipara since one year.





Monwar confessed to police that he strangled his wife to death at around 4am on Friday and concealed her body to a wardrobe of the house.





He came to Dinajpur Kotwali Police Station (PS) and surrendered at around 10pm on Friday, after 14 hours of the incident, said the official.







It is not clear yet why the incident of killing has taken place.





Taking statement from Monwar, police recovered the body of the deceased at around 11pm and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





The preparation for filing a case from the deceased's family over the killing with the PS is underway in this regard, the OC added.





Meanwhile, a Bangladeshi youth was shot to death allegedly by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Hili border area in the district on Friday.





The deceased was identified as Shahbul Hossain Babu, 23, son of Abul Hossain, a resident of Dharanda Village in Hakimpur Upazila, locals claimed.





The incident took place at around 7:30pm on Friday inside India near the 285 sub-boundary pillar of the border.





BSF men fired two rounds of bullet when Shahbul along with others crossed into the Indian Territory. Shahbul died on the spot.





Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) of Joypurhat 20 Battalion Commander Lt Colonel Rafiqul Islam said they could not confirm whether the man was Bangladeshi or Indian.





However, the BSF is being contacted to confirm the matter, the BGB official added.





PIRGACHHA, RANGPUR: A sub-inspector (SI) of police was allegedly stabbed by his daughter in Pirgachha Upazila of the district on Friday as he organized her marriage without her consent.





The incident took place in Taluk Ishat Dararpar area of the upazila at night.





Injured Fazal Mahmud is currently undergoing treatment at Rangpur Medical College Hospital.





According to police sources, the wedding ceremony of the SI's daughter was organized on Friday. But Farzana Akhter, an HSC student and daughter of the SI, did not agree to that marriage. At around 10:30 pm, the girl called her father to her room and stabbed him there. The officer was seriously injured.





He was rescued and immediately taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital by his daughter's wedding car.





Police, however, detained Farzana for questioning in this connection.





Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Kamruzzaman confirmed the matter.





The deceased was identified as Ishaq, son of Murshed Ali of Sanandakhila Village in the upazila.





Police and local sources said one Rozina Khatun, wife of Roni Mia, and Jayeda Khatun, wife of Dulal Mia, were locked into an altercation as Dulal's cow ate up beans of Roni Mia in the morning.





At one stage of the altercation, Rozina chased Jayeda with a stick. Ishaq, who was on the lap of his mother, was accidentally hit by that stick there, which left him severely injured.





The family members rescued rescued the child and rushed him to Dhobaura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred the boy to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, and from there he was again shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).





Later on, the child succumbed to his injuries at the DMCH at night while undergoing treatment.







A case was filed with Dhobaura PS in this regard.





Following this, police arrested the main accused Rozina Khatun.





DHOBAURA, MYMENSINGH: A three-month-old minor child was murdered over trivial matter in Dhobaura Upazila of the district on Wednesday.Dhobaura PS OC Tipu Sultan confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.