NATORE, Feb 19: State Minister for Information and Technology M. Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, said, already every unions under Singra Upazila in the district have been converted into digital areas, thanks to the earnest endeavour of the present government.





While addressing an ICT Job Fair held at Singra Gole-Afroze Government College, the Minister came up with this remark as the chief guest.







The Minister said, people of these unions have become E-commerse promoters, and they are sending commodities to different parts of the country and exporting abroad alsoeasily. "Now our only aim is to build smart citizens, smart government and smart social system in the country," he added.







Earlier, Shamsul Arifin, secretary of the Information and Communication Department, inaugurated the ICT Job Fair.







About 3,500 learners of 80 educational institutions of the upazila took part in the fair.







A total of 27 stalls on ICT items have been set up at the fair. All young men and women who came to the fair submitted their bio-data to the management of these stalls.







They will get chance of jobs according to their qualifications within a short time.







Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mahamuda Khatun presided over the function.







Among others, Zannatul Ferdous, mayor of Singra Municipality, Md Forhad Hossain, principal of Singra Gole-e-Afroze College, Advocate Ohidur Rahaman Sheikh, president of Singra Upazila Awami League, Al-Imran, assistant commissioner (land), and Ruhul Amin, general secretary of Singra Diabetic Samiti were present.