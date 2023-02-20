Ethnic people demand preservation of language, culture

GAIBANDHA, Feb 19: Ethnic people on Saturday brought out a colourful procession in the district town, demanding preservation of language and culture of ethnic communities including Saontal.





Later on, a cultural function was arranged on the stage of Gaibandha Cultural and Nattya Sangstha. Youths of Saontal Community rendered songs and performed dances.





Civic organization 'Jana Uddyog' and non-government voluntary organization 'Abalamban' jointly organized the function.







It was presided over by Probir Chakrabartee, secretary of Jana Uddyog.





Among others, Educationist Mazharul Mannan, General Sectary of District Bar Association Sirajul Islam, and ethnic leaders Philimon Baske and Pricila Murmu spoke.







Speakers said, the language and culture of ethnic communities of the country are disappearing day by day for not taking initiative to preserve.





They demanded of the government to adopt necessary measures to preserve their language and culture.







A large number of people of different ethnic groups coming from Katabari Union of Gobindaganj Upazila took part in the programme.