|
N Korea confirms ICBM drill, touts 'fatal nuclear counterattack' capabilities
|
SEOUL, Feb 19: North Korea said on Sunday it had fired a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) the day before in a "sudden launching drill" that confirmed its readiness for "mobile and mighty counterattack" against hostile forces.
North Korea launched a long-range ballistic missile into the sea off Japan's west coast on Saturday afternoon after warning of a strong response to upcoming military drills by South Korea and the United States.
"The surprise ICBM launching drill
Leader Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, bristled at the United States for trying to turn the UN Security Council into what she called a "tool for its heinous hostile policy" toward Pyongyang. REUTERS