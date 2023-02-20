

BREB Cricket Tournament held The BREB Cricket Tournament 2023 organised by Sports, Cultural and Welfare Association of The Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) was held at the ground of Daffodil International University at Ashulia in Dhaka. A total of four teams had taken part in the tournament.

Duronto REB became the champion defeating Adammyo REB by six runs in the final. Mahmudul Hasan became the best batter, Toukir Hossain was adjudged the man of the final and M Mahmudur Rahman was named the man of the tournament. BREB chairperson Selim Uddin handed over the prizes to the winners as the chief guest. photo: Observer DESK