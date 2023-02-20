Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 February, 2023, 5:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Hathurusingha arrives in Bangladesh today

Published : Monday, 20 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

Chandika Hathurusingha who was appointed as national cricket team's head coach for coming two years is set to arrive in Bangladesh today (Monday) to take the charge of the team, a BCB official informed.

This will be Hathurusingha's second spell as coach of Bangladesh, having previously supervised the team from 2014-2017. Under his guidance, Bangladesh became a force in ODI cricket.

His departure from Bangladesh as coach was not sweet one though. But the BCB convinced him to return as coach for the coming two years, expecting that he would make Bangladesh a force in other two formats-- Test and T20-- too.

His first assignment in his second spell with Bangladesh will be the upcoming white-ball series against world champions England.

Bangladesh will play three ODIs and as many T20 International against the Three Lions in the next month.

Bangladesh have never lost any bilateral ODI series at home since 2015, except England who are the only team in this period to beat Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series in 2016 by 2-1.     BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BREB Cricket Tournament held
Hathurusingha arrives in Bangladesh today
NDUB Annual Sports held
Exim Bank Women's National Handball final today
Bangladesh will be benefitted by Hathurusingha: Herath
Ansar became champion, Chapainawabganj runner-up
BFF Elite AF team earn emphatic victory in BCL
India hammer Australia to take 2-0 Test series lead


Latest News
Barrister Nazmul Huda dies
One killed as fire engulfs Gulshan building; 9 rescued
Shaheed Minar route map finalised for Feb 21
Fire at Gulshan building; 7 people rescued so far
Construction worker dies as soil collapses on him
Torture of IU student: BCL leader to appear before probe body today
Bangladeshi injured in road accident in Saudi Arabia dies
Caretaker govt obsolete issue, no way to restore it: Quader
Nagad Islamic wins 'Best Innovation in other Financial Institution' award
Fire breaks out at multistory building at Gulshan
Most Read News
Air Astra expands route network to Sylhet
Democracy is safe with Awami League: PM
21st Feb: BNP announces two-day program
Keep female students' faces uncovered: Writ challenges legality of DU notice
Fugitive accused of Dinajpur double murder arrested from Kurigram
Man dies falling off motorcycle being hit by covered van
PM expresses shock at death of Rouf Chowdhury
Kalshi flyover opens to traffic
IU postpones recruitment process of 3 departments
Kawla-Tejgaon elevated expressway becomes visible
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft