Hathurusingha arrives in Bangladesh today

Chandika Hathurusingha who was appointed as national cricket team's head coach for coming two years is set to arrive in Bangladesh today (Monday) to take the charge of the team, a BCB official informed.





This will be Hathurusingha's second spell as coach of Bangladesh, having previously supervised the team from 2014-2017. Under his guidance, Bangladesh became a force in ODI cricket.





His departure from Bangladesh as coach was not sweet one though. But the BCB convinced him to return as coach for the coming two years, expecting that he would make Bangladesh a force in other two formats-- Test and T20-- too.





His first assignment in his second spell with Bangladesh will be the upcoming white-ball series against world champions England.





Bangladesh will play three ODIs and as many T20 International against the Three Lions in the next month.





Bangladesh have never lost any bilateral ODI series at home since 2015, except England who are the only team in this period to beat Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series in 2016 by 2-1. BSS