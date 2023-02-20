NDUB Annual Sports held

The Annual Sports Competition 2023 of Notre Dame University Bangladesh (NDUB) was held on the premises of the University at Arambagh in Dhaka on Saturday.







Bangladesh women's national football team head coach Golam Rabbani Choton was the chief guest of the opening ceremony. The member of the board of trustees (BoT) of the university, Fr. Charles B. Gordon, CSC, and Treasurer Fr. Adam S. Pereira, CSC, were the special guests. The Deputy Registrar, administrative officers-employees, faculty, and students were also present there.







The Annual Sports Competition began with the hoisting of the National Flag and University Flag along with the National Anthem. Some 250 students participated in a total of 22 events in the day-long sports competition. At the end of the day-long fun-filled competition, the winners were awarded attractive gifts, crests, books, medals, and certificates. David Tripura in boys and Slagha Adhikary in girls became champions respectively.