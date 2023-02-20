Exim Bank Women's National Handball final today

The final of the Exim Bank Women's 34th National Handball Competition will be played today (Monday) at 3:30 pm at the Shams-Ul-Huda Stadium in Jashore.







Earlier on Sunday, the Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP), Bangladesh Police, Panchagarh District Sports Association (DSA), and Madaripur DSA secured the last four.







Now in the morning today (Monday), Ansar and VDP will face Police in the first semi-final while Panchagarh will meet Madaripur in the second semi-final.







Afterwards, the winner of the two semi-finals will engage in the final in the afternoon.







The state minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Swapan Bhattacharjee, MP will hand over the prizes to the winners as the chief guest of the award programme on the day.







Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) general secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinur and sponsor Exim Bank senior assistant vice-president and head of corporate affairs and branding Sanjib Chatterjee will be the special guests.