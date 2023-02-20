Ansar became champion, Chapainawabganj runner-up

The defending champion Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) kept the title of the Bangabandhu Walton 3rd National Savate Championship - 2023 while Chapainawabganj District became runner-up and Chattogram became third on Sunday.





The auxiliary force won a total of 28 gold, six silver and two bronze medals. The runner-up Chapainawabganj District secured a total of six gold, 11 silver and three bronze medals. The third placer Chattogram Division won two gold, six silver and a single bronze.







Walton Group's Senior Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn was the chief guest of the award and closing programme. Bangladesh Martial Art Confederation General Secretary Hasanuzzaman Moni, the Director (Training) of Ansar & VDP Rajib Hossain, and Assistant Director (Sports and Culture) Raihan Uddin Fakir were there as special guests.







The founding chairperson of the Savate Association of Bangladesh and the Chairperson of Savate Development Commission Bangladesh Shifu Dildar Hasan Dilu was the key speaker of the programme while the Association's president Mehedi Hasan presided over.







A total of 465 athletes and officials, including 180-woman athletes, from 21 districts, three Divisional Sports Association and six services teams compete for a total of 192 medals, including 48 gold, 48 silver and 96 bronze medals.





All the medal events were held at the Mohammed Ali Boxing Stadium at Paltan in Dhaka. Earlier, the third edition of the Bangabandhu Walton National Savate Championship was inaugurated on Friday.







Previously, Kishoreganj District Savate Team was the champion of the first edition of the Championship held in 2021. Chattogram was the runner-up then. In the second edition held in 2022, Ansar was the champion while Jashore was runner-up and Chapainawabganj third.