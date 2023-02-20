BFF Elite AF team earn emphatic victory in BCL BFF Elite Academy Football team registered a massive 5-0 goal victory over Wari Club in a match of the Bangladesh Championship League football held on Sunday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.





In the day's match, Rubel, Mursed, Asadul, Nazim and Jummon scored one goal each for the winning teams in the 18th, 42nd, 45th, 61st and 89th minutes respectively.





In the day's another match, Dhaka Wanderers Club split point with NoFeL Sporting Club when their match ended in a tame goalless draw also held at the same venue. BSS