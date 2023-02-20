Lethargic African giants Al Ahly crash in Sudan

JOHANNESBURG, FEB 19: Record 10-time CAF Champions League winners Al Ahly of Egypt made a disappointing debut in Group B on Saturday, losing 1-0 away to Al Hilal of Sudan.





Democratic Republic of Congo-born Makabi Lilepo scored the match-winner on 54 minutes, guiding an angled free-kick over goalkeeper Mohamed el Shenawy into the roof of the net.





Lilepo later saw his weakly-struck penalty saved and Hilal captain Mohamed Abdelrahman had a goal ruled offside in Omdurman.





Hilal, who lost their first game at Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa last weekend, deserved to win as they got back into contention for a top-two finish and a quarter-finals place. Ahly, whose 10 titles include back-to-back victories three times, were lethargic, possibly suffering a hangover after finishing fourth in the Club World Cup in Morocco this month. AFP