Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 February, 2023, 5:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UK wants level-playing field for foreign firms in Bangladesh

Published : Monday, 20 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Diplomatic Correspondent

UK wants level-playing field for foreign firms in Bangladesh

UK wants level-playing field for foreign firms in Bangladesh

The United Kingdom (UK) wants a level-playing field for foreign companies interested in investing and operating in Bangladesh.

 UK has raised the issue at the Bangladesh-UK Trade and Investment Dialogue 2023 dialogue on Sunday and stressed the importance of Bangladesh putting in place economic policies and systems to achieve its ambition of rapid, sustainable and green economic development, according to a joint communiqué.

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh represented the government side while British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson and Trade Commissioner for South Asia Alan Gemmell OBE led the UK delegation.

However, both countries agreed to convene the dialogue annually and its Joint Working Group (JWG) regularly. Both countries underscored the importance of the Dialogue and JWG as a step towards achieving an enhanced and stronger relationship.

"Bangladesh is very keen to take this relationship to a new height through enhanced trade and economic cooperation. I believe today's Dialogue contributes to increasing trade and investment in both countries," Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said.

The UK reflected commitments under DCTS to international conventions on labour standards and human rights, anti-corruption, climate change and the environment.

 The UK and Bangladesh discussed cooperation in areas such as LDC graduation, investment cooperation, pharmaceuticals, ease of doing business, financial sector development, higher education provision, taxation issues and intellectual property protection.

The commerce secretary said the historic relationship between the UK and Bangladesh is based on mutual interest and common values.

"Foreign Direct Investment builds the foundation to provide jobs, transfer skills, generate revenue, create competition and drive standards higher. A conducive business climate and removal of market access barriers will benefit both countries and underline the great opportunities for UK businesses," Gemmell said.

During the dialogue, the UK invited Bangladesh to engage with the UK private sector to pursue a commercial dispute resolution system to unlock the full potential of Foreign Direct Investment into Bangladesh, it said.

 The UK and Bangladesh agreed to enhance the bilateral trading partnership to increase mutual prosperity ahead of and after Bangladesh's graduation from Least Developed Country (LDC) status.

"UK and Bangladesh relationship is underpinned by the potential of trade and investment relationship that will help both economies to grow," Trade Commissioner for South Asia said.

 The UK recognised Bangladesh's economic growth and resilience, despite the widespread impact of the global pandemic and ongoing global economic crisis.

 Bangladesh welcomed the UK's generous Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) and acknowledged its role in integrating Bangladesh into the global economy, creating stronger trade and investment opportunities.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK wants level-playing field for foreign firms in Bangladesh
Foreign currency in commercial banks rose to $4.8b in Jan
IDCOL signs term loan deal for solar projects with Rising Industries
BD launches website to process e-commerce complaints
Stocks fall on selling pressure
BD now better place for investment, BIDA chief tells AmCham
Debt-laden Africa charged extortionate rates: UN
Dettol, Harpic become hygiene partners of Ekushey Boimela


Latest News
Barrister Nazmul Huda dies
One killed as fire engulfs Gulshan building; 9 rescued
Shaheed Minar route map finalised for Feb 21
Fire at Gulshan building; 7 people rescued so far
Construction worker dies as soil collapses on him
Torture of IU student: BCL leader to appear before probe body today
Bangladeshi injured in road accident in Saudi Arabia dies
Caretaker govt obsolete issue, no way to restore it: Quader
Nagad Islamic wins 'Best Innovation in other Financial Institution' award
Fire breaks out at multistory building at Gulshan
Most Read News
Air Astra expands route network to Sylhet
Democracy is safe with Awami League: PM
21st Feb: BNP announces two-day program
Keep female students' faces uncovered: Writ challenges legality of DU notice
Fugitive accused of Dinajpur double murder arrested from Kurigram
Man dies falling off motorcycle being hit by covered van
PM expresses shock at death of Rouf Chowdhury
Kalshi flyover opens to traffic
IU postpones recruitment process of 3 departments
Kawla-Tejgaon elevated expressway becomes visible
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft