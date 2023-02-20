UK wants level-playing field for foreign firms in Bangladesh

The United Kingdom (UK) wants a level-playing field for foreign companies interested in investing and operating in Bangladesh.





UK has raised the issue at the Bangladesh-UK Trade and Investment Dialogue 2023 dialogue on Sunday and stressed the importance of Bangladesh putting in place economic policies and systems to achieve its ambition of rapid, sustainable and green economic development, according to a joint communiqué.





Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh represented the government side while British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson and Trade Commissioner for South Asia Alan Gemmell OBE led the UK delegation.







However, both countries agreed to convene the dialogue annually and its Joint Working Group (JWG) regularly. Both countries underscored the importance of the Dialogue and JWG as a step towards achieving an enhanced and stronger relationship.







"Bangladesh is very keen to take this relationship to a new height through enhanced trade and economic cooperation. I believe today's Dialogue contributes to increasing trade and investment in both countries," Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said.







The UK reflected commitments under DCTS to international conventions on labour standards and human rights, anti-corruption, climate change and the environment.







The UK and Bangladesh discussed cooperation in areas such as LDC graduation, investment cooperation, pharmaceuticals, ease of doing business, financial sector development, higher education provision, taxation issues and intellectual property protection.







The commerce secretary said the historic relationship between the UK and Bangladesh is based on mutual interest and common values.







"Foreign Direct Investment builds the foundation to provide jobs, transfer skills, generate revenue, create competition and drive standards higher. A conducive business climate and removal of market access barriers will benefit both countries and underline the great opportunities for UK businesses," Gemmell said.







During the dialogue, the UK invited Bangladesh to engage with the UK private sector to pursue a commercial dispute resolution system to unlock the full potential of Foreign Direct Investment into Bangladesh, it said.







The UK and Bangladesh agreed to enhance the bilateral trading partnership to increase mutual prosperity ahead of and after Bangladesh's graduation from Least Developed Country (LDC) status.







"UK and Bangladesh relationship is underpinned by the potential of trade and investment relationship that will help both economies to grow," Trade Commissioner for South Asia said.





The UK recognised Bangladesh's economic growth and resilience, despite the widespread impact of the global pandemic and ongoing global economic crisis.







Bangladesh welcomed the UK's generous Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) and acknowledged its role in integrating Bangladesh into the global economy, creating stronger trade and investment opportunities.