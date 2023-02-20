Video
Foreign currency in commercial banks rose to $4.8b in Jan

Published : Monday, 20 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Correspondent

The amount of foreign currencies held by the country's commercial banks increased slightly by 1.1 per cent in January compared with the previous month.

The gross foreign currency balance with banks increased to $4,849.28 million in January from $4,708 million in December, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data. The rise in foreign currency holdings can be attributed to recent growth in export earnings and remittance inflows.

Since April 2022, the government and the BB's have implemented a series of initiatives to curb the significant growth of imports, which has been depleting foreign currency reserves. The BB's imposed restrictions on import of luxury items and unnecessary products started to pay off.

As a result of restriction measures, import payments for the period of July-December in financial year 2023 decreased by 2.15 per cent to $38.13 billion compared with the same period in financial year 2022, according to data from Bangladesh Bank.

Moreover, BB was continuously selling dollars to banks which also contributed in improving dollar shortage in the market. The BB sold over $7.8 billion to banks in July to December period while in the whole year of 2021-22 it had injected $7.62 billion into the financial market.

But, sales on the other hand reduced foreign reserve of the central bank. Some experts have suggested that the recent growth in dollar reserves could be a result of import restricting measures implemented by the government and Bangladesh Bank.

However, bankers have noted that this increase was not significant enough to resolve the ongoing dollar crisis in the financial market. Commercial banks are still experiencing difficulties in settling import payment obligations due to shortage of dollars.

Only a small number of banks hold a significant portion of dollar reserves in Bangladesh with many other banks experiencing a deficit in their dollar reserves.

Therefore, banks with low foreign exchange reserves have had been unable to open letters of credit (LCs), as they did not have enough dollars to meet the high demand for the greenback in the market.

The crisis has had a severe impact on small and medium-sized businesses, while large companies have also been unable to import as much as they need.
State-run banks have been prioritising opening LCs for the government to import essential products, while some banks with dollar surpluses have been opening LCs for large-scale businesses to bring in necessary products.

The January balance was lower than the June balance of $5.2 billion. It was $4.9 billion in January 2022. The balance has been falling since July 2021, when the commercial banks held $6.00 billion in foreign currencies, the data showed.

The foreign currency reserve in Bangladesh dropped to $32.22 billion on January 31 as the Bangladesh Bank increased dollar sales to tackle the greenback crisis on the market.


