BD launches website to process e-commerce complaints

Published : Monday, 20 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

The Ministry of Commerce has launched a centralised system to handle complaints of customers who purchase products online.

If a customer feels unsatisfied with an online purchase, they can now have their issues addressed by going to the website, ccms.govt.bd, and following the procedures outlined there.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi launched the Central Complaint Management System at his ministry on Sunday, allowing e-commerce customers to seek a solution to their complaints.

Given the current context, the CCMS is necessary to prevent consumers from being cheated and harmed, the minister said.

He praised the ICT ministry's team for helping set up the digital system. "The CCMS is a timely endeavour. Many complaints were coming in. There were so many calls and meetings that we couldn't sleep at night."

The Directorate of Consumer Rights Protection will oversee the CCMS, said Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for ICT. "We invent new things when we come across new needs," he said.

In 2018, when complaints about the e-commerce industry began to emerge, Palak and Sajeeb Wazed, the prime minister's ICT advisor, designed a digital commerce policy with the cooperation of BASIS, the Ministry of Commerce and e-CAB.

This time, it was another of Bangabandhu's grandsons, Radwan Mujib Siddiq, who came up with the idea of the central complaints system, according to Palak.

The e-commerce platform will attempt to address complaints in coordination with consumer protection groups, e-commerce stakeholders, documentation and regulatory bodies for various industries.    bdnews24.com


